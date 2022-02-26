AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.