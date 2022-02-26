AMERISAFE, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AMERISAFE in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $46.50 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

