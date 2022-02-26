American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

