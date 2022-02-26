American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 4,319,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after buying an additional 514,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Well by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Well by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 153,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

