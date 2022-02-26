American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $233.66. 2,309,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

