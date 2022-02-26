American International Group Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

