American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $446.19 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

