American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $166.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

