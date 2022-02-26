American International Group Inc. Has $17.13 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

