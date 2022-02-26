American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $240.23 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average is $223.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

