American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1,640.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $348.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of -1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

