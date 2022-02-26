American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 2,297,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.