Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

