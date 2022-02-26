AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

