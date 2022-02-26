Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.15.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.34. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.39 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Insiders bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last quarter.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.