Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

AIMC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. 995,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

