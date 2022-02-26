Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.01

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

