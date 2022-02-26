Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.