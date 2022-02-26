Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

