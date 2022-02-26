Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,298. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

