Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.47

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 17244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

