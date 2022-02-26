Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,785. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

