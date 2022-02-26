Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 171,824 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 171,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $312,719.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 300,888 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $556,642.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.77 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

