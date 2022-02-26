Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.85

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 20.15 ($0.27). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 373,594 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50.
About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)
