Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 1,077,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alkermes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alkermes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

