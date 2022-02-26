Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $184,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.