Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.