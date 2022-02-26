Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

ALIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 53,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

