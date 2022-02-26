Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.71

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.71 and last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 290134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
