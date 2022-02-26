Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.71

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.71 and last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 290134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

