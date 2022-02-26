Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman Sells 2,435 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

