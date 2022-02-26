Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,510,893 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,510,893 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

