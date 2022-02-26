Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $111.83 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

