Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

