Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $10.30 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.