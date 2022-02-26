Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.14.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.