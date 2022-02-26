Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.95. 1,135,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albemarle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

