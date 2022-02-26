Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

ALB stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.95. 1,135,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.26. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Albemarle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

