Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

