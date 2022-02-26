Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($113.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.79.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

