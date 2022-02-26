Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

