Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48.
In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
