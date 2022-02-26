Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.07.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

