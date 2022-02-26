AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.87. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

