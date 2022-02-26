Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

