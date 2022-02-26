Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 175,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,957,721 shares.The stock last traded at $52.86 and had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

