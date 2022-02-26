Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 513,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,866. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $627,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
