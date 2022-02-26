Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 513,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,866. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $627,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

