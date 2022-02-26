AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.50. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,150 shares trading hands.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

