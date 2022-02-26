AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Earnings Results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 319,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,880. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

MITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.