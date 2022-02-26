Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.05

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.05 and last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,523,089. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

