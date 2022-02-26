Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 2291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.