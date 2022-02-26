Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of AERI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

